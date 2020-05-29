Coronavirus: Bangladesh records highest 2,523 new cases in a day; 23 more die









Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh rose to 42,844 with the detection of record 2,523 new cases in the last 24 hours on Friday.

“Twenty three more patients died during the same period, taking the death tally to 582.,” Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, the Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said at the regular online briefing.

Besides, 590 more patients made recovery, she said adding that 11301 samples were tested in the country’s 49 laboratories during the same period.









Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

The number of global coronavirus deaths reached 359,791 on Friday morning while the confirmed cases were 5,803,416 , according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

