Health guidelines to be followed while operating domestic flights: Sate Minister









All domestic flights will be operated maintaining social distance and following health guidelines, said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali.

The Minister came up with the remarks at an online briefing on Friday.

“The domestic flights on Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet and Dhaka-Syedpur routes will resume on June 1 on a limited scale and all operators must ensure hygiene issues,” he said.

He also urged the passengers to travel after maintaining social distance.

Earlier on Thursday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) announced that domestic flights will resume on Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Syedpur routes from June 1 on a limited scale.

“But the embargo on international flights will be in place until June 15,” CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshall Muhammad Mafidur Rahman told UNB.

Primarily, four domestic flights will operate on a small scale and later gradually flights on internal routes will resume, he said.

Besides, Biman Bangladesh Airlines also decided to resume their flights from June 1, while the international flights will remain suspended until further notice, said a press release.

Cargo, relief, air-ambulance, emergency landing and specials flights will continue operation.

The announcement came a day after the government said it was not extending the general holidays, aimed at limiting transmission of coronavirus, beyond May 30.

It also issued a gazette notification on Thursday, allowing limited operations of offices.

Meanwhile, health authorities confirmed the detection of record 2,029 new patients in the last 24 hours on Thursday , raising the total cases to 40,321. Fifteen more people died from coronavirus during this period, taking the death tally to 559.

