Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 359,791









The number of global coronavirus deaths reached 359,791 on Friday morning while the confirmed cases were 5,803,416 , according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University.

In the US, the death toll is 101,573 while its confirmed cases stood at1, 720,613.

The first US infection was reported in Washington State on 21 January.

According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after US with 438, 238 confirmed coronavirus cases where the death toll climbed to 26,754..

The UK has the second-highest death toll at 37,919, followed by Italy with 33,142, France 28,665 and Spain 27, 119, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Bangladesh on Thursday saw the highest-ever jump in coronavirus cases in a single day as the health authorities confirmed the detection of record 2,029 new patients in the last 24 hours, raising the total cases to 40,321.

During the period, 15 more people died from the fast spreading disease, taking the death tally to 559.

