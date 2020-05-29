SSC, equivalent exams results Sunday









The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations will be published on Sunday.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the results through a videoconference from Ganobhaban at 10am on the day, said Mohammad Abul Khair, public relations officer of the Education Ministry.





He also said that Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will reveal the detail information about the results a1 12 pm though a Facebook live programme.





Earlier on May 21, Mahbubur Rahman, secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Divison, told UNB that the results of the SSC and equivalent examinations would be published on May 31.





The secretary also said that students do not have to go to schools to know the results. They will be able to know the results through SMS.





More details will be given on the website before publishing the results.





A total of 2,047,779 students – 1,024,363 males and 1,023,416 females -- participated in the examinations this year at 3,512 centres from 28,884 educational institutions.

