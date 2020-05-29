Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’









Dhaka again ranked 5th worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday morning.

It had an AQI score of 143 at 08:25 am and its air quality was classified as ‘unhealthy for sensitive group’.

Chile’s Santiago, South Africa’s Johannesburg, UAE.s Dubai occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with the worst air with scores 163, 162 and 155 respectively.

When the AQI value is between 101- and 150, the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive group. Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution. Its air quality usually improves during monsoon.

