Light to moderate rain likely









Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain over the country in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.





Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.





Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to a Met office release said here. Country’s maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded by 31.8 degree Celsius in Rangamati while the lowest one was recorded by 21.2 degree Celsius in Jashore.





Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 41 milimeters (mm) in Mymensingh.





Today’s sunset in Dhaka at 06.41 pm and tomorrow’s sunrise will be at 5.11am.





