Bengal to open places of worship from June 1, says CM Mamata Banerjee





All religious places of worship in Bengal will be thrown open for public from June 1, announced chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday. She however added that only 10 people will be allowed at a time.



Earlier, Karnataka sent a proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to open religious places from the start of next month. The state is awaiting an answer from the Prime Minister’s Office.



“From June 1, religious sites and places can open up in West Bengal, but there will be no major congregation,” said CM Banerjee.

