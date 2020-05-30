Gangatia Zamindar Bari



This ZamindarBari is currently known as Manob Babur Bari as the current owner's name is ManabBabu who is the last descendent of the GangatiaZamindar. ManobBabu has fisheries project near from his house. You can also visit the project with its owner if he is available.





According to the ManobBabu, they are the possible smallest Zamindar from the Bangladesh. Their forefathers came here from India, a Brahmin family (very strictly following Brahmin). During the war of 1971, the Pakistani armies and their Bangladeshi allies have done lot of damage to their house. Right now he is living there with his wife and sister. Neither he nor his brothers (all his brothers are passed away) have any children.









GangatiaZamindar Bari is mainly a small house that is having an array of Roman styled columns at the front. The architecture and the style of the building from the front side is amazingly beautiful. Very few travelers use to visit here. This Zamindar Bari is a small one, but it has a massive boundary. The front door is also decorated and stylish.



How to go





The shortest direction to visit the GangatiaZamindar Bari is:





1) Take a battery driven vehicle from the Bottoli of Kishoreganj town. It's around 20 taka per person. It takes around 25 minutes to reach near Gangatia.







2) You'll find nothing here. So start walking by asking direction to the local people (10/12 minutes of walking), also you can take rickshaw if available. They know this as Manob Babur Bari. GPS coordinate of the Manob Babur Bari aka GangatiaZamindar Bari.







Things to do





It would be a great adventurous travel toward the Zamindar Bari, for seeking the exact information about its history. Also, taking pictures to share with others will be such a credit.



Eating facilities





You can find many restaurants here, or referred to where to eat in Kishoreganj District.





