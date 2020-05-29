Pamela says she didn't like 'Baywatch' film



'Baywatch' alum a Anderson has admitted that she "didn't like" the film adaptation of her popular 1990s TV series. The actor played CJ Parker in the hit TV show about the lifeguards who patrol the beaches of Los Angeles County, California and Hawaii.





Anderson, who had a cameo appearance along with former 'Baywatch' co-star David Hasselhoff in the 2017 movie, made the revelation on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen'. "I didn't like it," she said when asked about the big screen adaptation, fronted by Dwayne Johnson. "Let's just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That's what's charming about 'Baywatch', you know? Trying to make these movies out of television is just messing with it," she added. The 52-year-old actor-model also said the filmmakers went overboard with the budget.





"USD 65 million would make a good movie. We made our show for like USD 500,000 you have the same explosions, the same sequences of water. That's the fun part; being creative," she said. 'Baywatch', the film, also featured ZacEfron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra and Kelly Rohrbach, who played Anderson's character. The movie was a box office hit, but received unfavorable reviews from the critics.





--- Agencies

