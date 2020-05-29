Pooja's Instagram account hacked



Pooja Hegde took to her Twitter account last night to announce that her Instagram account was hacked. She warned everyone to beware of any follow requests and also thanked her technical team to sort the issue out late in the night. In the second tweet, this is what she wrote- "Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account.





Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram. Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty." (sic) A lot of Bollywood celebrities have had to deal with such incidents in the past and Hegde was the latest one.







On the work front, she was last seen in the reincarnation comedy, 'Housefull 4', and now is teaming up with Prabhas for a massively mounted romantic film that should be out soon. She's also doing 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Salman Khan, slated to release next year on Eid.





--- Agencies

Leave Your Comments