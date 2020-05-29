Ajay urges all to donate for Mumbai's corona epicenter





Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has appealed to all to donate for the residents of Dharavi, Asia's largest slum located in Mumbai, which has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city. Ajay himself has taken the responsibility of 700 families. "Dharavi is at the epicenter of the Covid19 outbreak. Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration and hygiene kits.







We at ADFF are helping 700 families. I urge you to also donate," Ajay Devgn tweeted. On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in the film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. 'Tanhaji' proved to be one of the successful films of 2020 that released earlier this year. Ajay Devgn will be next seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' and 'Maidaan'. The actor has a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, 'RRR' which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt.





