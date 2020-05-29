Rotary 'Meals Everyday' program continues

The Rotary team distributed packets of cooked food from the "Meals Everyday" program to unemployed and marginalized people of the capital.



Rotary International Bangladesh's 'Meals Everyday' program aims to put food in the mouths of helpless people in the event of a corona epidemic has been continued. This food is being distributed every evening all over the country including the capital. Leaders including Rotary Governor M. Rubayat Hossain and Secretary-General AKM Nurul Huda Pintu are overseeing the program.





Note that, the helpless, jobless, low-income people are now spending their days on hunger. They have to go out on the streets in search of food, ignoring the threat of corona infection due to hunger. To help them, Rotary cooks are healthily distributing protein-rich foods. Healthy cooking at Tejgaon ATJ Industries in the capital will be distributed in Dhaka.

