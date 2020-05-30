Biman carries Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers for first time

A Bangladesh Biman Flight carrying a contingent of 179 Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers from Bangladesh Army and Air Force departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka for the capital city of Central African Republic, Bangui on Thursday. -AA



For the first time in the United Nations Peacekeeping history, the UN chartered a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, the flagship carrier of the country, for carrying Bangladeshi UN Peacekeepers to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).





This comes as a true recognition of Bangladesh's invaluable contribution to the UN Peacekeeping Operations for more than three decades, said a press release. The Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN remained deeply engaged with the UN Heaquarters for coordination and finalization of the agreement, which culminated in achieving this milestone, said the release received on Friday, reports BSS.





Earlier Thursday morning, the Bangladesh Biman Flight carrying a contingent of 179 Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers from Bangladesh Army and Air Force departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka for the capital city of Central African Republic, Bangui. The contingent is composed of 125 members of the Armed Utility Helicopter Unit, 20 members of the Advance Party of Quick Reaction Force Company, and 34 members of Stranded Peacekeepers.





The flight is expected to arrive in Bangui, the capital city of the Central African Republic today (May 29).





Currently, there are 6543 Bangladeshi UN Peacekeepers deployed in several missions and among them 1061 Peacekeepers are working in MINUSCA, which started its operation on April 10, 2014.

Leave Your Comments