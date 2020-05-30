AIUB receives Academy Excellence Award from Cisco



American International University-Bangladesh has received the prestigious Academy Excellence Award from Cisco for its accomplishments, and contributions towards the Networking Academy program and excellence in teaching CCNA Security Curriculum in the whole Asia Pacific Region.







The annual Academy Curriculum Excellence award is presented to one academy in each region for achieving excellence in teaching a curriculum. The Cisco Networking Academy program uses a rigorous process to select academies for this award based on student feedback scores, student performance, and several other criteria.



