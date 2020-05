Today (30 May) is the 11th death anniversary of Shah Aftab Uddin Ahmad, an ideal teacher and a litterateur. On this occasion, special prayers will be offered at his grave today after Fazr prayers. A Qurankhani and Doa Mahfil will be held at his Shahbazpur residence (Shahbari) in Sarail Upazilla of Brahmanbaria after Asr prayers and local mosques in the evening.

