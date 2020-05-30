Over 4,500 policemen infected in Bangladesh



As many as 4,544 members of Bangladesh Police were infected by coronavirus while performing their duties until Friday.





"Among the total infected policemen, 1,563 have made full recovery," said Sohel Rana, additional inspector general (AIG) (media) of Police headquarters. One of every three infected policemen made full recovery, which is 34.39 percent of the total cases, he said.





With the constant efforts and directives from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed, the recovery rate of infected cops is satisfactory, the AIG said, adding that the number of new infection among policemen has come down significantly, reports UNB.







Besides general people, frontline fighters against coronavirus, doctors, nurses, and members of other law enforcement agencies are also getting infected. Meanwhile, 15 policemen died of COVID-19, sources at Police Headquarters told this news agency.







They said the infected policemen include high ranking officials too. An additional Deputy Inspector General of police, eight superintendents of police (SP), 19 additional SPs, 20 assistant SPs, 97 inspectors, 386 sub-inspectors (SI) and 781 assistant SIs are among the infected policemen as of May 23, the sources said.





Members of Bangladesh Police, Armed forces, and Rab, along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing across the country.





Earlier, Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate reported that 345 members of Armed Forces both in-service and retired military/civilian members and their families were admitted to Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH) coronavirus infection.





To cope with the worsening situation, Bangladesh Police recently hired 250-bed Impulse Hospital in the capital for the treatment of coronavirus-infected police members.





Bangladesh has so far reported 42,844 coronavirus cases and 582 deaths.





Meanwhile, the government has decided not to extend the ongoing general holidays after May 30.





Thousands of people started entering the capital after celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr at their village homes amid high risk of coronavirus infection.







