Prince Charles expresses sympathy over Amphan losses



Prince Charles in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed sympathy over the losses caused by super cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh.





PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, wrote this letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on behalf of himself and his wife Duchess of Cornwall Camilla. "My wife and I wanted you to know how deeply we feel for the people of Bangladesh following the loss of lives and utter devastation caused by cyclonic storm Amphan," Charles wrote in the letter. Prince Charles said their hearts go out to all those who have been so cruelly bereaved or injured, or whose homes have been swept away by the cyclone.





"We understand how dreadfully difficult this must have been as your people prepared to celebrate what should have been a joyful Eid," he wrote in the letter.





"Our greatest possible sympathy and our special prayers are with the people of Bangladesh at such a desperately anxious time, as you battle against the effects of both the Covid-19 pandemic and this appallingly severe storm.







