Morshed Khan, Sohail F Rahman fly out of country



All domestic and international flights are postponed. Nevertheless, former foreign minister Morshed Khan and Sohail F Rahman left Bangladesh for United Kingdom on Thursday and Friday in the middle of the outbreak of coronavirus.





Morshed Khan and his wife Nasrin Khan flew to United Kingdom by a chartered flight. They were the only two passengers on that aircraft. Group Captain Touhid Ul Ahsan, Director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has confirmed the matter. On the other hand, Sohail F Rahman, the chairman of one of Bangladesh's leading conglomerates Beximco Group, has also left Dhaka for London on a chartered plane as normal flight operations.





The special flight carrying Sohail and his wife left from Dhaka on Friday, said Mofidur Rahman, the chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB.





Sohail's younger brother Salman F Rahman is the founder and vice-chairman of Beximco.





It may be added that Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh has halted all international flights till 30 May to tackle the spread of coronavirus.





