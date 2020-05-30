Woman dies with fever, cold in Thakurgaon





A woman who was suffering from fever and cold related problem died at Sadar Hospital on Friday.





Rani, 23, wife of Akbar Ali, a resident of Auliapur Kochubari area of Sadar upazila, was undergoing treatment at the hospital and died in the morning, said sadar upazila nirbahi officer Abdullah Al Mamun.





Her sample has been collected for test, said residential medical officer (RMO) Doctor Rakibul Alam of the hospital.





Her husband and in-laws refused to receive her body.





Besides, villagers of her father’s house also did not allow to bury her at the village.





Later, with the interference of the UNO, her body was buried at Kolashbari village adjoining her father’s house.

