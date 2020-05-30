Coronavirus: Global cases near 6 million





Global coronavirus cases are approaching 6 million with 364,849 deaths since the virus emerged in China late last year.





The number of globally confirmed coronavirus cases reached 5,923,432 as of Saturday morning, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.





In terms of the total number of cases and fatalities, the U.S. leads with over 1.7 million cases and 102,808 deaths.





The second-highest number of cases has been confirmed in Brazil with 465,166, followed by Russia with 387,623, the U.K. with 272,607, Spain with nearly 238,564 patients, Italy with





232,248 cases, France with over 186,923 infections and Germany with above 183,000 cases.





The UK has the second-highest death toll at 38,243, followed by Italy (33,229 deaths), France (28,717) , Brazil (27,878) and Spain (27,121), according to Johns Hopkins University.





India is now the country worst-hit by the coronavirus in Asia.





India on Friday reported 7,467 new cases and 175 deaths of COVID-19 in 24 hours, the highest single-day surge so far.





With 173,491 cases and 4,980 deaths, India has surpassed China's official death count caused by the novel coronavirus.





According to Johns Hopkins University, the country has reported nearly double the number of cases in China, which are currently at 84,119, and has surpassed its 4,638 coronavirus-related deaths as well.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Coronavirus situation in Bangladesh





Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh rose to 42,844 with the detection of record 2,523 new cases in the last 24 hours on Friday.





With this the country broke the record of the highest number of detection within a day as Bangladesh had detected 2,029 cases Thursday.





“Twenty three more patients died during the same period, taking the death tally to 582,” Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, the Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said at the regular online briefing.





Besides, 590 more patients made recovery, she said adding that so far 9,015 people have recovered from the disease in country.





The government has decided to allow limited operation of public transport and offices from May 31 to June 15 amid the outbreak.

Leave Your Comments