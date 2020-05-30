13 Rab members infected with coronavirus in Sylhet





Thirteen members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) have been infected with coronavirus in Sylhet.





Their samples were tested in the PCR lab of Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.





Confirming the matter, Additional superintendent Obain, media officer of Sylhet Rab-9, said that total 16 samples were tested on Friday. Among them, 13 samples tested positive.





Meanwhile in Sylhet division, total coronavirus case has been reached 884 till Friday.





Among them, 467 cases from Sylhet district, 98 from Moulvibazar, 171 from Habiganj and 148 from Sunamganj district.





Besides, so fat 16 people died from coronavirus in the division.

