4.5 km Padma Bridge now visible





About 4.5 kilometers of Padma Bridge has become visible with the installation of its 30th span on Saturday.





The 5b span, weighing 3,150 tonnes, was installed on pillars 26 and 27 of the bridge at Jajira point around 9:35am, said Executive Engineer (Bridge) Dewan Md Abdul Quader.





The span was brought from Kumarbhog Construction Yard on Friday.





Earlier, the 28th span was installed on April 11 and the 27th span was installed on March 28.





The 31th span is likely to be installed on June 20 on pillar no 25 and 26, said the engineer adding that with the 31 spans, the span installation at Jajira point will be completed.





Besides, 10 spans will be installed at Mawa point. With these, whole 6.15km bridge will be visible.





On January 20, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the bridge will be opened to traffic by 2021.

Once in operation, the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh’s largest infrastructure project till date, will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and boost the GDP by 1 percent.

