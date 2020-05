A man who was undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Khulna Medical College Hospital, died on Saturday morning.





The deceased was identified as Md Ashrafur Rahman, 55, son of late Habibur Rahman, hailing from Basantapur area of Kaliganj upazila in Satkhira district.





He was admitted to the hospital on May 28 and died around 7am, said the KMCH director Munshi Reza Sekandar.





The man’s sample was taken on Friday but yet to receive the result.

