Chairman’s signature not on list, but he is suspended over ‘irregularities’



Kabir Ahmed, chairman of Birgaon Union Parishad under Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria, has been suspended over 'massive irregularities' in preparing the list of beneficiaries of the Prime Minister's cash support for the poor through mobile banking. A notification was issued on May 28 from the Local Government Division under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives suspending Kabir Ahmed from his post under the provisions of the Local Government (Union Parishad) Act.







But Kabir Chairman, as he is locally known, did not affix his signature on the list, for which he has been suspended. The incident has led to mixed reactions among local people. They expressed their surprise over the suspension order.





HM Al Amin, younger brother of Chairman Kabir Ahmed and ex-joint secretary of Chhatra League Dhaka University Unit, said on his facebook timeline, “Kabir Chairman has conspiratorially been framed in a murder case over a village clash in his neighboring union. As the High Court remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, he cannot seek bail. As a result, he has been absent in the area.





He could not prepare the list of the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s cash aid. He did not sign on the list. In his absence, the panel chairman signed on the list. How is my brother involved in irregularities? We will face it through legal means.”





According to local people, massive development works have been accomplished under the leadership of two-time chairman of Birgaon Union Parishad Haji Kabir Ahmed. He has been conferred awards for his successes. He is a victim of conspiracy, they reckon.





