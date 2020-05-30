Coronavirus: Bangladesh records 1764 new cases in a day; 28 more die





Bangladesh saw further rise in coronavirus cases with the detection of 1764 new cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 44,608.

“Besides, the death toll stood at 610 as 28 more patients died during the same period,” Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said at the regular online briefing.

Besides,360 more patients made recovery, she said adding that so far 9,375 people have recovered from the disease in country.

Fifty RT-PCR labs tested 9,987 samples across the country during the same period.

Global coronavirus cases are approaching 6 million with 364,849 deaths since the virus emerged in China late last year.





The number of globally confirmed coronavirus cases reached 5,923,432 as of Saturday morning, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Although coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the country the government on Thursday issued a gazette notification allowing limited operation of public transport and offices from May 31 to June 15.

It said public transports – buses, trains and vessels – will have to maintain health guidelines.

All government, semi-government and autonomous offices will resume under self-management but ailing staff and pregnant women have been asked to refrain from joining work, the notification said.

