50% bus seats must be kept vacant: Quader





Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said 50 percent seats of buses must be kept empty while plying on roads from Sunday.

Besides, passengers will have to maintain 3 feet distance from each other while travelling, he said while briefing journalists from his residence.

Stern action will be taken against the people concerned for failure to abide by the government directives, he said.

The Minister also said that passengers, drivers, helpers, counter workers, must wear face masks while hand sanitiser, soaps and hand washing facilities must be available at terminals.

He directed bus owners, labourers’ organisations and other stakeholders to form terminal-based monitoring team and arrange counseling for drivers and helpers to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Saturday recommended raising bus fare by 80 percent as bus owners have been directed to carry 50 percent passengers following head guidelines.

The government on Thursday issued a gazette notification allowing limited operation of public transport and offices from May 31 to June 15 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It said public transports – buses, trains and vessels – will have to maintain health guidelines.

The notification also said that all government, semi-government and autonomous offices will resume under self-management but ailing staff and pregnant women have been asked to refrain from joining work.









