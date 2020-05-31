Worldwide waffling





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that the Covid-19 crisis will change the existing structure and order in the world.Globally, the virus is operating at two levels: First, at the healthcare level and secondly, by attacking the global structures. If you look at the places which are most affected, they all are the nerve centres of globalization. I am convinced that we will have a new world after this. People say 9/11 was a new chapter. Well, this is a new book," Gandhi said.









The coronavirus pandemic complicated what may have been the most crucial weeks of Sarah Aubrey's Hollywood career. As the head of original programming at HBO Max, the streaming platform that went live on Wednesday, she has the power to say yes to shows and films that will be seen by millions. But she has also had to contend with 30 productions that were shut down and three homebound children, ages 6, 10 and 17.In the week leading up to the launch of an ambitious on-demand video service built to challenge Netflix, Aubrey made sure the children had their breakfasts and were ready for school, via Zoom, by 9 a.m. Then she got back to work, checking in with showrunners and filmmakers like Steven Soderbergh.









The Berejiklian government's proposal to save $3 billion by freezing public sector wages hinges on support in the NSW upper house, as the Treasurer prepares to make last-ditch appeals for support from key crossbenchers. Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MP Robert Borsak said the party's MPs would meet with Dominic Perrottet on Thursday to hear the Treasurer's case for freezing the pay of more than 400,000 public servants for 12 months.









Disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein is the subject of a new hard-hitting documentary series on Netflix. Netflix says Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich follows the financier as he builds up his career, but also examines how he started 'running an international sex trafficking ring' and is 'accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades'.This new series is executive produced by the mastermind behind last year's true crime series, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy tapes, and includes interviews with accusers and investigators. Epstein took his own life in prison last August at the age of 66, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.marriage Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich lands on Netflix at 8am on Wednesday May 27.



