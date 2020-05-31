Diner Sheshe





"Sasur bari madhur hari" this proverb is very popular in Bengali but our rule making society describe this "Sasurbari (in-laws)"words with a two different way near to men and women. And Men and women carry the burden of this word in a different image. Men see this in reference to that word unlimited caress-care, entertainment, exchange some decorative responsibilities. The society didn't give any concessions to women in the same way as in all the previous fields. The women sees that word after a moment who is yours, growing up as a result of the situation, silently fulfilling the duties and responsibilities and adaptation.







The strange differences in this strange society have always have been observed, but I am amazed to see the reflection of a word in a different setting. One of the strange argument of this society is that, when a women leaves one home, she always stays at another home. What is the entertainment again!!! Son-in-law go twice a year, if you don't give him value, then what is your value!?I am wondering, but does a daughter-in-law have her own values even if she is not respected because she is at home!?This time, the intelligent people of this society why don't see any fault?







If men goes twice a year, it is inevitable to give him a gift of hospitality. So, if a women is in the house, it is also appropriate to give her a worthy value as the daughter of the house. If the society is ready to give him infinite love of comfort and ease in exchange for the responsibilities of a Son-in-law, then why is the society so hesitant to give love and good use to the daughter-in-law who is trying to fulfill all the responsibilities? In this case, if we can deprive the deprived women everywhere, then all the impurity will be purified by the intelligent people of the society! How can the two forms of the same word!? The intelligent creatures of the society will look at it with a lot of considerations, after giving a lot of respect and admiration to son-in-law, Would it be too bad to give the daughter-in-law the respect and the right to fulfill her dreams!?







Ria Arpa

Leave Your Comments