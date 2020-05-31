Train services to resume at half capacity

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Shujon speking at a media briefing on Saturday. -AA



The government has decided to restrart inter-city train services at half the passenger capacity from Sunday as the country comes out of a two-month lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.





Ticket prices, however, will remain unchanged, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Shujon said in a media briefing on Saturday.





All tickets must be purchased online, reports bdnews24.com.





"Eight pairs of trains will resume operations on Sunday in keeping with the usual schedule. Another 11 pairs of trains will start operating on June 3. A total of 38 trains will be in operation initially," the minister said.





The services that will restart on Sunday are the Subarna Express, Sonarbangla Express, Kalni Express, Panchagarh Express, Banalata Express, Lalmonirhat Express, Udayan and Paharika Express.





These trains will travel on the Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat, Rajshahi and Khulna routes under the existing timetable.







"Trains will resume operations by scaling back ticket sales to half of its seating capacity to meet the social distancing requirements. For instance, a 500-seater train will only sell tickets to 250 seats so that there is a gap of at least one empty between passengers," Shujon explained.





On the ticket fares, the minister said, "The prices cannot be raised without government approval. Therefore, the rail fares will stay as it was."





Leave Your Comments