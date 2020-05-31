Noble's 'Tamasha' with wife Salsabil



Noble is in the news again, but this time the enfant terrible of Bangladesh's music scene has not made the headlines for his arrogant remarks or any Facebook faux pas. This time it is about his wife Salsabil Mahmud who is to appear in his music video, 'Tamasha'.





They spent the entire day on Thursday filming the video in their Niketan apartment in the city."I had ambitious plans about shooting my first music video, but circumstances aren't allowing that. We are shooting the song on a smaller scale in our own house. My wife is the model of the video." I'm saving money on a professional model but the most important thing is that this is an original song, my song, and the two of us are featured in it. It's a part of history. I hope my wife will feature in my future music videos too.Noble, singer, about his music video featuring wife Salsabil.





This is the first time that Salsabil has modeled for a music video. She said, "I never stood in front of the camera like this before. I have no experience at all. But my husband is explaining things to me. It is not a problem at all because I am working with him."





'Tamasha' has been written and composed by Jihan. The music is by the Nobleman team. ImonChowdhury is doing the mix mastering and the video is being made by NajmulHasan. Noble said that the promo of the song will appear on the Nobleman YouTube in a day or two. It is scheduled to be released on 7 June on the same channel.

Leave Your Comments