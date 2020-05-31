Akshay's' Laxmmi Bomb'to be sold digitally forRs 125 crore?



After films like 'GulaboSitabo', 'Indoo Ki Jawani', 'Shakuntala Devi'have gone the OTT path, buzz is that Akshay Kumar's much-awaited 'Laxmmi Bomb', too, has been snatched up digitally at an amount of Rs 125 crore.





A source in the know recently told Pinkvilla, "It's true that the film will now be premiering on Hot Star. Although there was a bit of disagreement initially, everyone is on the same page now. The movie will indeed be releasing online."





Apparently, the official announcement hasn't been made for a reason. "The team needs a month to prepare the project. A bit of post-production work remains and they are waiting for the lockdown to get over. So the film won't hit the OTT platforms at least till a month after the lockdown is lifted. So the release date isn't decided yet," added the source.





For a movie to be showcased on an OTT platform, 'Laxmmi Bomb' has earned a lot of money already. The source shared, "Laxmmi Bomb has been sold for a staggering Rs 125 crore. But while the number is huge considering digital rates, what one must not forget is that it had the potential of earning over 200 croreat the box office, despite a clash with Salman Khan's 'Radhe'. So the total revenue that the team will make out of it is much less."





The coronavirus lockdown has led to the shutdown of cinema halls, and films have therefore taken the digital route to reach audiences. Apart from the films mentioned above, other films like the JanhviKapoor-starrer 'GunjanSaxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Ludo' and 'Jhund' are also in talks with OTT giants for a direct-to-web release.

Leave Your Comments