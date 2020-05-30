Raju's music video 'Kannar Rang'



Musician RajuChakladar's animated music video 'Kannar Rang' was released this Eid. This is the first song from the artiste's 'AgunerJal' album.





Artiste RajuChakladar said, "I have done cover songs and live stage shows before. The real place of a musician is the stage. The stage show makes the artiste skilled, from all sides. This song is basically the first original song I ever sang and released."





In addition to singing the song, the artist himself has added the lyrics. Music is arranged by RajuChalakdar and RokonEmon.





The music video of 'Kannar Rang' has been made under the banner of Velki Productions. Directed by Tofail Ahmed Khan.

