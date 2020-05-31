Former national booter Helal passes away

Ex-footballer and BFF officials with floral wraths seen standing in front of Former national footballer Golam Rabbani Helal's coffin after Helal's funeral prayers was held after Asr prayers at BFF office on Saturday. -BFF



Former renowned national footballer Golam Rabbani Helal breathed his last at a city hospital on Saturday. He was 63.





Helal who was also the member of Bangladesh National Football Federation (BFF) and director of Dhaka Abahani Club Golam Rabbani Helal was admitted to hospital with a brain haemorrhage two days ago and was passed away on Saturday around 12:00pm while on life support at the Square Hospital of Dhaka, Golam Kaife, the nephew of Helal, confirmed the news.





Helal had been suffering from kidney disease and undergoing dialysis for the last year. He also underwent open-heart surgery after cardiac arrest in April 2017. He was admitted to the hospital with a brain stroke at afternoon on last Thursday. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. His funeral prayer was held after Asr prayers at BFF office on Saturday.







Helal played for the national football team from 1979 to 1985. At the club level, Helal had been a permanent player of Abahani where he played from 1975 to 1988 except a short spell at BJMC. He was one of four footballers who landed in prison following chaos in a Dhaka derby against arch-rivals Mohammedan SC in 1982. BFF extends its deepest condolences on the death of Golam Rabbani Helal and to his family.





Helal started playing in 1986 with Asian youth football at the national level in Dhaka. He started playing for the main national team in 1989. He played till 1985 even though there were breaks in between. Abahani lost twice to Wari in the 1986 league. But Abahani took sweet revenge soon next year with Helal scored a hat trick against Wari.







Helal had been a permanent player of Abahani where he played from 1975 to 1988 except a short spell at BJMC.





Golam Rabbani Helal is one of the four Abahani footballers jailed in connection with the 1972 Abahani-Mohammedan match. The other three are KaziSalahuddin, Ashraf Uddin Ahmed Chunnuand Kazi Anwar.







Helal became a member of the executive committee of BFF in 2006. After retiring from football, Helal became the director of Abahani and occupied different roles for the club.







BFF President Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin and its other office-bearers and staff expressed deep shock and sorrow at the demise of Helal. They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.





In a separate condolence message, Abahani Limited expressed profound shock at the death of Helal and recalled his outstanding contributions to the club's success in soccer in the 1970s and 80s.

Leave Your Comments