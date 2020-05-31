Who is going to take control of the Himalayan?

Most of the countries are struggling to tackle the disastrous effects of Coronavirus spread. On the other hand, China is planning to transform itself from a major state to a powerful one. Due to this pandemic, the world is experiencing enormous changes. There have been significant shifts in the international strategic landscape. To some extent, due to the pandemic, the global governance system has collapsed. The geopolitical setting has taken a different shape in the control of the countries.







In this volatile situation around the world, China wants to mark its presence as a powerful state to the world. It is a part of China'sAction Plan for the Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation.The Chinese Communist Party thinks this will make them rich and great. However, on its' path, the country is facing growing pressure and obstructions from the current powers. Nevertheless, it has been fixing its muscles with the neighbors' andramping up aggressive rhetoric towards external forces.







These are not new attempts of China, but it stopped for some time due to the Corona outbreak. Since the country is recovering from the pandemic fast and better than other countries, it has been aggressive to its steps towards its goal of 'rejuvenation'. The goal of rejuvenating has been a key priority for President Xi Jinping. The promise to rejuvenation has brought him to the post of the president for the second time. He might be president for life since China has removed the presidential term limits.







China's path towards 'rejuvenation,' Hong Kong is one of the first targets. And after the pandemic break, China is trying to bypass Hong Kong's legislature and imposing sweeping anti-sedition laws. The imposition will eventually undermine the civil liberty in the semi-autonomous city. Protesters have clashed with the police on the streets of Hong Kong over the issue of proposed national security law. These protesters have promised to continue their protest against that, but it seems impossible to stop the China's national security law.







Similarly, in April 2020, China's Coast Guard vessel came to a collision with a Vietnam fishing vessel. In this collision, the Chinese Coast Guard vessel rammed and sank Vietnam's fishing vessel blaming that it illegally entered waters off China's Xisha Islands for illegal fishing. However, at the same time, Chinese ships have stepped up a long-running dispute with Malaysian oil exploration vessels in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.







On the other hand, Taiwan remains outside of China's control. The Communist Party of China has always tried to control it but never been able to put control over Taiwan. After the end of the Chinese civil war, this country has developed a thriving democracy just off China's coast. In recent times China has made stronger economic relations with the government. With this stronger ties and growing influence over the country's economy. Many Chinese analysts have urged Beijing to invade Taiwan in this pandemic time. Taiwan is one of the nations thatwere successful in fighting the virus, which means it will not be easy for China.







At the beginning of May 2020, Indian and Chinese military soldiers scuffled and threw stones at each other in the Pangong Tso Lake and Naku La areas in Galwan valley, which is located in eastern Ladakh of India. The Line of Actual Control separating both nations are not clearly marked, and this tension goes back to decades. Even China and India have fought a month-long war in 1962, which has ended with no functioning resolution. China has claimed that the Indian troops have trespassed the Chinese territory. On the other hand, India claimed that Indian soldiers stayed on their side.







After the event took place in recent times, both sides are increasing the military presence in the area when the Line of Actual Control is separating both significant powers in the Himalayasregion. The security analysts claimed that the relationship between India and China is difficult and complex. Boarder standoffs between these two countries are not new, and it continued for decades. But the context of the current standoff is different, given India is struggling to handle the domestic spread of COVID19.







Nevertheless, there is a mechanism of India, China's special representative talks, which has started in 2003 to mitigate border standoffs and other issues between these two countries. It has helped to resolve the issues in the past, and it might help at this time too. However, the experts claimed that it should not be a permanent solution because borderstandoffsgive leverage to pressurize India and other fronts.







The United States has been the long-standing block to many of China's efforts to the policy of rejuvenation. The US blocked the Chine's claim to most of the South China Sea to dominate the region.Based onfreedom of navigation policy; the US tries to remain active in most parts of the sea. China keeps bullying the regional allies of the USA, but it'sa military presence in the regions keeps the balance of power in the region. However, recently oneaircraft carrier naval ship of the US Navywas withdrawn due to the outbreak of COVID19 in the ship.







At the same time, the USA is struggling in its home to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak. In this situation, China has sunk one of Vietnam's fishing boats to make the area more unstable and has started to reinforce its naval bases. Indeed, this is not the first time China is trying to fix its muscles in the region, but this time the world's situation is different. Since countries are preoccupied with the domestic pandemic crisis now, China has the chance to gain control over the areas during these times, and it will be hard to reverse for the stakeholders once the pandemic is over.







Now the question remains, will China have the strength to maintain all the disputes at the same time. China has been suffering a lot from the pandemic outbreak, and the current administration has lost its global image since the virus has emerged from China. Many of the corporations are trying to shift their factories from China as their business diversification policy. Besides, Western and North American countries are trying to renegotiate their business terms with China. In this time if China tries to bully its allies in its neighborhood that might not bring the expected result for China.













The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh.

