Shanto-Mariam chairman dies from COVID-19



Md Imamul Kabir Shanto, the chairman of Shanto-Mariam University, has died in hospital care after being diagnosed with COVID-19 at the age of 66.





Imamul, who also had other preexisting conditions, including diabetes, passed away during treatment at Dhaka's Combined Military Hospital early Saturday, Shanto-Mariam Foundation's Deputy Director Mujibur Rahman Dilu said, reports bdnews24.com.





"My friend, a brave freedom fighter, died during treatment at CMH. He had tested positive for the coronavirus infection," he said. Imamul will be laid to rest beside his parents' graves in Dhaka's Banani graveyard after a funeral prayer, according to Mujibur.





He had been hospitalized for four days after testing positive for COVID-19, said Shahana Ferdousi, a spokesperson for Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology.





Aside from Shanto-Mariam University, Imamul was also the founding chairman of Sundarban Courier Service, Shanto Nibash and Shanto-Mariam Foundation.





