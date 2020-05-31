'Govt pushing country towards grave danger'



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the government is pushing the country towards a "grave danger" by reopening everything amid a huge risk of the spread of coronavirus.





He came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after homage to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman by placing wreaths at his grave in the city on Saturday, marking his 39th death anniversary. Fakhrul said, "There will be no public holiday from tomorrow (Sunday) and the services of the public transport will resume. The government has been making wrong decisions from the very beginning. It seems that there is no coordination anywhere and their decisions are completely immature, short-sighted and imprudent."







The BNP leader further said that these decisions are being "taken irresponsibly without any thought". "We think it's (lifting shutdown) completely a wrong decision which will push the country towards a serious danger," he said.





The BNP leader urged the people to stay home and maintain social distancing to keep themselves protected as the government relaxes restrictions.







