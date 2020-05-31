India will set an example in economic revival: Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will set an example in economic revival before the world just like it has outperformed many developed countries in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.





"In the economic domain, through their strength, 130 crore Indians can not only surprise the world but also inspire it," said Modi in a letter to the country on Friday, on the first anniversary of his second term in office, reports Economic Times.





"While on one hand are powers with great economic resources and state-of-the-art healthcare systems, on the other hand, is our country besieged with problems amidst a vast population and limited resources. Many feared that India will become a problem for the world when coronavirus hits India. But today, through sheer confidence and resilience, you have transformed the way the world looks at us.







You have proven that the collective strength and potential of Indians is unparalleled compared even to the powerful and prosperous countries of the world," the PM wrote. Modi said there is also a debate on how the economies of various countries, including India's, will recover. "However, given the way India has surprised the world with its unity and resolve in the fight against coronavirus, there is a firm belief that we will also set an example in economic revival," Modi wrote.





The PM acknowledged that some people have undergone "tremendous" suffering due to the crisis, but urged all to ensure these "inconveniences" don't turn into a bigger disaster.





"In a crisis of this magnitude, it can certainly not be claimed that no one suffered any inconvenience or discomfort. Our labourers, migrant workers, artisans and craftsmen in small-scale industries, hawkers and such fellow countrymen have undergone tremendous suffering. However, we have to take care to ensure that inconveniences that we are facing do not turn into disasters," the PM said.





Further, the PM asked all citizens to stand united in firm resolve. "We must always remember that the present and future of 130 crore people will never be dictated by an adversity. We will decide our present and our future."



As Lockdown 4.0 draws to a close in the next 48 hours, Modi underscored the importance of following all rules and guidelines. "We have displayed patience so far and we should continue to do so… We have to move forward based on our own abilities, in our own way… the recent Rs 20 lakh crore package given for Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is a major step in this dire.







