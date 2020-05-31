Shutdown ends today amid sharp virus spike



Bangladesh is set to return to its usual look as the ongoing shutdown will end today after a hiatus of more than two months due to the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus.





However, there is a high possibility of a deterioration of the situation as the pathogen is yet to be brought under control. In fact, it has been gaining momentum day by day. The killer virus took the lives of 28 people on Saturday, the highest for one day, and infected 1,764 more individuals. With the updates, the body count now stands at 610, and the number of infections has altogether reached 44,608.





Amidst the spike of the virus, operations of trains and riverine vehicles will resume today (Sunday) while operations of buses and domestic aircraft will resume on Monday (June 1).







Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon on Saturday at a press conference in the capital said that as many as eight intercity trains would run on different routes from Sunday through following some cautionary measures. Every train will be allowed to fill only 50 percent of its seats.





As part of the measures, all tickets will be sold online. There will be no food on any train. Passengers will have to get into coaches through fixed doors and similarly get off through other designated doors.





All bus owners have been ordered to fill only 50 percent of seats on their vehicles to ensure health safety.







Domestic air flights will resume on Dhaka-Chottagram-Sylhet-Syedpur routes. State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali on Saturday stressed maintaining health guidelines for all passengers.







In another development, offices of all government, semi-government and autonomous bodies will reopen today (Sunday) as the government has not extended the general holidays any further.





Dr A B M Abdullah, former Professor of the Department of Medicine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), in a telephonic interview with The Asian Age, said, ''The government has decided to lift the shutdown by taking into consideration a set of issues, especially the life and livelihood of low-income people.''





Replying to a query if there was any possibility of a deterioration in the coronavirus situation as the bug had been gaining in strength day by day, he replied in the positive and suggested tougher measures in that case.





''If necessary, we have to go for curfew-like measures as people don't pay heed to lockdowns and social distancing guidelines,'' added Professor Abdullah, who is also the personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, the government announced public holidays for the first time from March 23 to April 4. Later, it was extended twice up to May 30.







However, the killer virus has not yet been tamed despite the all-out measures taken by the government. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday came up with a grim picture of the situation and said the virus had taken the lives of 28 more people.





Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, addressing the regular briefing on the Covid-19 situation, said, ''Altogether 9,987 samples were tested in 50 authorized labs across the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,764 were found to be COVID-19 positive.''





The country saw its highest tally to date of 2,523 infections for one day on Friday against 11,301 samples.





Of the 28 fresh deaths, 25 were male. She added that 18 were from Dhaka division, seven from Chattogram, two from Rangpur and another was from Sylhet division.





As per age categories, four were between 31-40, four between 41-50, nine within 51-60, six between 61-70, three within 71-80 and the other two were between 81-90 years old, Professor Nasima Sultana added.







''A total of 360 more patients have made recoveries since Friday, taking the tally to 9,375 and the recovery rate stands at 21.02 percent. The death rate now stands at 1.37 percent, ''she said.







COVID-19 has spread to all 64 districts of the country. Many districts have been under lockdown for several weeks to contain the spread of the killer virus.





The government has called in army personnel to assist the civil administration to ensure social distancing across the country.





Bangladesh reported its first case of the virus on March 8, with the first death being recorded on March 18.





The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 368,400 people across the globe. It has infected more than 6,085,000 people in 213 countries and territories.





The US is the worst-hit country with at least 104,700 deaths and more than 1,802,000 infections. Brazil has the second highest number of infections with 469,000 cases. The country has so far recorded at least 28,000 deaths.





The UK has recorded 38,300 deaths, the highest in Europe, followed by Italy with at least 33,300 casualties. France has lost at least 28,700 people followed by Spain with at least 27,100 casualties. Belgium has so far reported more than 9,400 deaths, followed by Germany with no fewer than 8,500 deaths while Iran has recorded at least 7,700 casualties.





Canada has lost at least 7,000 citizens followed by the Netherlands with at least 5,900 casualties. China, the epicenter of the virus, has so far recoded as many as 4,600 deaths.





India has recorded at least 5,100 deaths with more than 181,000 infections. Pakistan has so far reported 1,300 deaths and now fewer than 66,000 infections. Sri Lanka has reported only 10 deaths and 1,566 infections.





The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to an impasse.





