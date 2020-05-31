PM orders engagement of local reps in COVID-19 fight



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to engage the local public representatives in a greater way in containing novel coronavirus in the country.





"The Prime Minister issued the directives while addressing a meeting of the National Technical Advisory Committee formed to fight COVID-19 in the country," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told UNB.





The meeting was held from 11am to 2pm at the PM's official residence Ganobhaban here. The Prime Minister also gave different directives to check the spread of coronavirus as well as provide proper healthcare services to the infected patients.





The three-hour meeting discussed different measures taken by the committee to check the spread of the deadly virus and provide healthcare services to the infected people.





Committee president Prof Dr Mohammad Shahidullah, PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, PMO Secretary Tofazzal Hossain Miah, PM's Private Physician Prof Dr ABM Abdullah, Health Services Secretary Ashadul Islam and other members of the committee were present at the meeting.





On April 19, the government formed the 17-member National Technical Advisory Committee with a view to containing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.





