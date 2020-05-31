SSC results to be published today





The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations will be published in the morning.

This year, the publication of the results was delayed due to government-announced shutdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Students will not need to go to their respective schools to know their results. They will be able to know their results through SMS.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the results through a videoconference from Ganobhaban at 10am, said a source of Education Ministry while Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will reveal detailed information about the results at noon though a Facebook live programme.

A total of 2,047,779 students – 1,024,363 males and 1,023,416 females -- participated in the examinations this year at 3,512 centres from 28,884 educational institutions.

Meanwhile, Huawei is providing its state-of-the-art SMS solution to Teletalk to facilitate SMS-based access to SSC and equivalent exam results.

The convenient digital solution will allow students as well as their parents to get the results from the comfort of their homes.





