Coronavirus patient dies in Khulna





A coronavirus patient, who had been undergoing treatment at Khulna Diabetic Hospital dedicated for treating COVID-19 patients, died on Sunday morning.





The deceased was identified as Tanvir Alam Babu, 32, son of Alauddin of Bagmara village in Rupsha upazila.





He was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit where he died around 8:10am.





Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed said Tanvir got admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital on May 24 with coronavirus like symptoms.





He was later shifted to the diabetic hospital after his test result came out positive.





At least four people have died so far from coronavirus in the district. Khulna health authorities say they have so far recorded 76 cases.





Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh rose to 44,608 with the detection of 1,764 new cases in 24 hours on Saturday. Besides, the country also reported 28 more death during the same period, raising the death tally to 610.





Meanwhile, 360 patients have recovered, the health authorities said. So far, 9,375 people have made recovery.

