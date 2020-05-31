Coronavirus: Global death toll exceeds 369,000





The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 6 million on Sunday morning, according to data provided by the Johns Hopkins University.





Meanwhile, death toll from the virus rose to 369,085. So far, 2,564,462 COVID-19 patients have recovered.





The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases – 1,769,776 – and the highest death toll – 103,768.





Among other countries, Brazil has recorded 498,440 cases.





Russia has confirmed 396,575 cases, the UK 274,219, Spain 239,228, Italy 232,664 and France 188,752.





The UK has the second-highest death toll at 38,458, followed by Italy (33,340 deaths), France (28,774), Brazil (28,834) and Spain (27,125), according to Johns Hopkins University.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Coronavirus situation in Bangladesh





Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh rose to 44,608 with the detection of 1,764 new cases in 24 hours on Saturday.





Besides, the country also reported 28 more death during the same period, raising the death tally to 610.





Besides, 360 patients recovered, the health authorities said. So far, 9,375 people have made recovery.





The government has decided to allow limited operation of public transport and offices from Sunday to June 15. But health experts say the number of new cases and deaths will rise if people do not properly follow the health guidelines.

