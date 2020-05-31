Gazette on bus fare today: Quader









Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the government will issue a gazette notification on "an adjusted and logical" bus fare.





The proposed bus fare by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) will be reduced, he said during a videoconference from his residence.





BRTA on Saturday recommended raising bus fare by 80 percent in order to compensate bus owners carrying 50 percent less passengers to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.





Quader said 80 percent increased bus fare will be an extra burden on the people at this moment.













"The government is going to adjust a logical bus fare according to the financial ability of the people," he added.





Quader said passengers have been told to maintain a three-foot distance from each other all the time.





Passengers, drivers, helpers, and ticket sellers must wear face masks while hand sanitiser, soaps and hand washing facilities must be available at terminals.





The government on Thursday issued a gazette notification allowing limited operation of public transport and offices from May 31 to June 15 amid the coronavirus outbreak.





It said public transports – buses, trains and vessels – will have to maintain health guidelines.





All government, semi-government and autonomous offices will resume under self-management but ailing staff and pregnant women have been asked to refrain from joining work, the notification said.

