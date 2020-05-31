26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya laid to rest









All 26 Bangladeshi nationals, who were killed in a gun attack in Libya on Thursday, have been buried at Mizdah.

M Ashraful Islam, Counsellor (Labour wing) at Bangladesh Embassy in Libya, confirmed it to UNB.

The Bangladeshi citizens were killed while 11 others were injured in a gun attack by some human traffickers on Thursday in the desert town of Mizdah, some 180km from Tripoli.

Bangladesh had communicated with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to make arrangements for the bodies of the victims and sought compensation for their families.

Bangladesh has also sought information on the human traffickers and demanded punishment of those involved in human trafficking and killing after their arrest.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Friday said six out of 11 injured Bangladesh citizens have fully recovered and Bangladesh Mission in Libya is in touch with them to get further details on the incident.

On Saturday, Bangladesh released names of 23 of those killed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with information from Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli, also provided the identities of the injured.

The 23 deceased are -- Sujan and Kamrul from Gopalganj; Jakir Hossain, Jewel, Firuz, Jewel-2, Manik, Asadul, Aynal Mollah, Monir, Sajib, Shaheen, and Shamim from Madaripur; Arfan from Dhaka; Lal Chand from Magura; Rajon, Rahim, Shakil, Sakib, Akash, Shohag and Muhammad Ali from Kishoreganj; and Rakibul from Jashore.

