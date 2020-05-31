82.87pc pass SSC, equivalent exams









This year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations have an overall pass rate of 82.87 percent.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally published the results through a videoconference from her official Ganabhaban residence on Sunday morning.





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni handed over a summary of the results to the Prime Minister online from her secretariat office.





This year, 2,040,028 students took part in SSC and equivalent examinations. Of them, 1,690,523 candidates successfully cleared the exams.





Among the general education boards, Rajshahi recorded the highest pass rate – 90.37 percent.





According to the statistics of nine general education boards, 1,631,308 students sat for the SSC examination this year compared to 1,694,652 in 2019. Of them, 1,366,218 cleared the examination – a pass rate of 83.75 percent this time compared to 82.8 percent last year.





Under the madrasa board, 276,215 students appeared in Dakhil examination and 228,410 of them passed with a success rate of 82.51 percent. Meanwhile, 131,905 students appeared under the technical board and of them, 95,895 came out successful with a pass rate of 72.7 percent.





A total of 833,892 boys and 856,631 girls passed the SSC and equivalent examinations.





Besides, 336 students sat for the examinations under the nine overseas centres and of them 318 came out successful with pass rate of 94.64 percent.





Among the general education boards, Cumilla had a pass rate of 85.22 percent, Jashore 87.31 percent, Chattogram 84.75 percent, Barishal 79.70 percent, Sylhet 78.79 percent, Dinajpur 82.73 percent and Mymensingh 80.13 percent.

