Bangladesh reports 2545 new coronavirus cases; 40 deaths









The health authorities confirmed detection of 2545 cases in 24 hours until Sunday morning, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to 47153.





"During this period, 40 patients died, raising the death toll to 650," Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana said at a daily online briefing.





In the last 24 hours, 50 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 11876 samples, she added.

During this period, 407 people made full recovery in the country.

"Everyone must wear masks properly," Prof Sultana said.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Even if the government extended general holidays until May 30, it has decided not to extend it further.

Meanwhile, the public transport services were also resumed on Sunday as well as the government and private offices opened their doors for staff.

Amid the growing evidence of the coronavirus cases, millions of people started working to protect their livelihoods.

Experts said this move may worsen the coronavirus situation in the country.





Global situation





The number of global coronavirus deaths reached 369,274 on Sunday afternoon while the confirmed cases rose to 6,065,624, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.

According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after US with 498,440 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday. The country reported 28,834 deaths as of Sunday.

Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 103,781 patients and about 1,770,384 confirmed cases. In the US, New York State alone counted 29,710 deaths till the date.

The UK has the second-highest death toll at 38,458, followed by Italy with 33,340, France 28,774 and Spain 27,125, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Leave Your Comments