Rajshahi Board secures top position with 90.37 pc pass









Rajshahi Education Board has secured the top position among 11 education boards with 90.37 percent pass rate in the SSC and equivalent examinations this year, according to the results published here today.





The pass rate of Dhaka Board is 82.34 percent, while it is 85.22 percent in Cumilla Board, 79.70 percent in Barishal Board, 87.31 percent in Jashore Board, 82.73 percent in Dinajpur Board, 84.75 percent in Chattogram Board, 78.79 percent in Sylhet Board, 80.13 percent in Mymensingh Board, 82.51 percent in Madrasah Board and 72.70 percent in Technical Education Board.





Leave Your Comments