Diner Sheshe





My brother is a doctor. If this COVID-19 people from all over the world don't come out of the house,my brother has to go to the hospital. Thousands of doctors' like my brother have served patients at the risk of their lives.There are many doctors' who examine and identify patients with corona.





Those who are identified as corona heart disease patients are kept in home quarantine for 14 days.Doctors' have been treating patients with this corona.Even if doctors' are given a specific dress in this situation,but their lives are still at risk.Because this disease called corona is very terrible.This disease called corona is first seen in 1 city in china.From china to other cities and many people are being infected.





Many people have died due to corona infection and many are recovering from home quarantine.Doctors' are constantly providing services to cure the patients suffering from corona.My brother and go to the hospital every day at the risk of our lives to visit the patients and treat them.In the horrible situation when all the people of the country do not leave their homes to save their lives,on the other hand doctors' they provide that service outside the home and sacrifice their lives.Make a list with some doctors' in each district.





So that the common people can get help in medical matters by calling the doctors' to know any information about their medical needs.My brother is of the list of these doctors'.My brother goes to service of the patients in this terrible situation at any time of any need.My brother is going to serve the patients without giving importance to his own life. I am proud with my brother. He as engaged himself in the service of the country.Let me tell my brother about his great work.





