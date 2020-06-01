Launches started service without maintaining social distance

Passenger launches have started journey on Sunday night from Barisal river port violating physical and social distance regulations. -AA



Passenger launches have started journey on Sunday night from Barisal river port violating physical and social distance regulations. Although launch authorities earlier promised to maintain the safety rules including using hand sanitizer, physical and social distancing on the vessel.





But after visiting the Barishal river port and launches it was found that many passengers were not using mask or hand sanitizers before boarding on launch, said Abdur Rahman, a Dhaka bound passenger. On Sunday night at least 3 launches including Sundarban-11, Surovi-9 and Adventure-9 left Barishal port for Dhaka.







The cabin tickets of those launches have sold out fully in advance. However, passengers boarded on launch decks were crowded without maintaining physical and social distance. Only Sundarban-11 launch authority has set up a tunnel of antiseptic spray, temperature detector and using hand sanitizer before boarding passengers on the vessel.





But other launches failed to maintain that rules during loading passengers on the deck of the vessel. Rafikul Islam, a passenger on Sundarban-11, said he has forced to go Dhaka as the office is reopening from Monday June 1.





A female passenger aged about 45 of Surovi-9 launch said she is living at Dhaka but due to lockdown she stranded at her native village and now going to Dhaka at her work place. Ajmol Huda Mithu, deputy director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and Barishal river port officer, said we asked all launch owners to maintain physical and social distance of passengers and following urgent health rules.







Debashis Saha, ticket counter assistant of Sundarban Navigation Company Limited, said they sold all of 170 cabin passengers tickets through counter within Saturday noon and following health risk management.





The number of launches and passengers would likely to be increased more within next two or three days, said Riazul Karim, director of Crescent Navigation owner of Surovi launch fleet of the route. Saidur Rahman Rintu, vice president of Launch Owner's Association said , fare of launch passengers were not increased.



Physical and social distances could be maintained fully if the number of launches would be increased.





Zia Ur Rahman, executive magistrate of Barishal district administration, said we asked authorities of three launches to close loading of deck passengers immediately to prevent crowding and over loading.





Mentionable all passenger carrier water and road transport services were suspended from March 24, two days earlier before shutdown of most of the public and private offices to prevent the spreading Covid-19 pandemic .





However on May 28 Thursday, the government announced that public and private road, water and air transport services could be operated from May 31 Sunday on a limited scale, maintaining health safety guidelines.







--- Masuk Kamal, Barishal





