Deepika engage in online script narrations





The country has been in lockdown for over 2 months now and the entire film fraternity has come to an indefinite halt. Most people are managing work from home and so is DeepikaPadukone. The actress has been engaging in online narrations of scripts.Deepika is using this time productively as an actor and having virtual meetings with filmmakers in this time. It is the new digital way of creative interaction for the actress.







According to the sources, "Deepika has been working on her projects that are already announced and is also listening to newer scripts via video conferencing to decide her next projects". If this is true, her fans can rejoice as now she will be working on more memorable characters for them across the globe.





Adding on to it, the source also shared that, "Had it not been for the lockdown, Deepika would have currently been in Sri Lanka, shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled next that also stars actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday".

